Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Mimecast stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.86, a PEG ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.21. Mimecast has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $54.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $64,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at $161,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,357,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,737,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,370,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 37.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.3% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 10,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

