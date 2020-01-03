MineBee 24 Hour Volume Hits $732,075.00 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. MineBee has a market cap of $47.81 million and $732,075.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00187000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01353543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00120873 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.