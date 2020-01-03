Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTX. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.