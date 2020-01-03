Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 750 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $11,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,927.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLAB stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

