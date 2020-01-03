Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 652.57%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.