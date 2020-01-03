Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of MTEM opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 937,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein acquired 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

