Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

