Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.49

Shares of Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and traded as high as $17.09. Monadelphous Group shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 136,411 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is A$17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile (ASX:MND)

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.