Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $1,341,900.00 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,438.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $1,259,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,207 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $373,775.85.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.09. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mongodb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after purchasing an additional 479,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,372,000 after purchasing an additional 612,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

