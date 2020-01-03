MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MYRG opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $539.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.91. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MYR Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

