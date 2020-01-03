Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,858. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4,582.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 659,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after acquiring an additional 509,214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 359,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 354,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.