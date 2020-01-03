Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MYGN. Barclays decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

