Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $42.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Natera has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $600,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares in the company, valued at $44,836,811.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,882 shares of company stock worth $6,553,585. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natera by 337.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

