Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.21 and its 200 day moving average is $295.52. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $210.07 and a 52-week high of $330.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,007,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,185,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,561,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

