NEM (XEM) One Day Volume Tops $5.71 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper, Zaif and Indodax. NEM has a market capitalization of $291.29 million and $5.71 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Exrates, Bitbns, Bithumb, Poloniex, HitBTC, Crex24, Iquant, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Koineks, BTC Trade UA, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, B2BX, Bittrex, Indodax, Liquid, Kuna, Cryptopia, Upbit, Huobi, CoinTiger, Zaif, YoBit, COSS, Cryptomate and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

