NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,230 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NSRGY opened at $108.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

