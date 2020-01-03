New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

NYSE NEWR opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.55 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders sold a total of 20,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in New Relic by 775.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,621,000 after acquiring an additional 267,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

