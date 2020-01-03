NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:NLNK opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99. NewLink Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. On average, analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 330,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.