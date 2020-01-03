Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novagold Resources.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ NG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.79. 151,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,852. Novagold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

