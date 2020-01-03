Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Novan alerts:

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.84. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 348.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,070.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Novan by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novan by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Novan by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novan by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.