Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NVAX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.96. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.