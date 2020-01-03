NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOVOZYMES A/S/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.21 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

