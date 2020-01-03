NuBits Price Reaches $0.0405 on Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $444,247.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

