NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $143.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $128.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $260,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,827 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,046,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,332,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

