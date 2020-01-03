OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $323,282.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, LATOKEN and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01345375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

