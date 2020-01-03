Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Obsidian Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBE stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.85.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 93.54%.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.