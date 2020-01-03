Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,831 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after buying an additional 3,295,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after buying an additional 2,712,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

