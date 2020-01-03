OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

