Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Purchases $79,000.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 592,237 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 434,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,560.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

