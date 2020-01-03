Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh Purchases 4,000 Shares

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $12,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.27 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Odyssey Marine Exploration as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.