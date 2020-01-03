Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. 7,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,455. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.