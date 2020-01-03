Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. Open Text has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Open Text by 4.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Text (OTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.