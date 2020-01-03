Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $971.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,475,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,720.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,357.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,115,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,750. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Opko Health by 4,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 444,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Opko Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 555,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

