Orbitcoin (ORB) Achieves Market Cap of $855,678.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $855,678.00 and $63.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058949 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00586569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00234590 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001774 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.