OrganiGram Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OGI. Raymond James began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Beacon Securities downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

OGI stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.64 million and a PE ratio of 38.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,437,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

