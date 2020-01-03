Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 876,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Organovo worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 8,685,367 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Organovo by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,269 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Organovo in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Organovo in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Organovo by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,998 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $0.38 on Friday. Organovo Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.24.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 74.72% and a negative net margin of 774.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONVO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

