Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $188.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $183,225.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,641,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,663,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

