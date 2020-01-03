P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $323.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

