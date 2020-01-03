Pakcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 1,205.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 1,206% higher against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $194,731.00 and $163.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

