Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,338,700.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $1,338,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $48.43 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at $350,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.