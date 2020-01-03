Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 588,400 shares in the company, valued at C$656,066.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 23,100 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,103.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 140,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00.

Shares of POE stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

