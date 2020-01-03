Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Corning by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,180,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 55,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Cross Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

NYSE GLW opened at $29.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

