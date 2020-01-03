Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 376.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,828 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 17.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other First Merchants news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRME opened at $41.30 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

