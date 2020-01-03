Park National Corp OH Has $1.02 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $53.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $226.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.66.

Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

