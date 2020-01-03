Park National Corp OH Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,962,313,000 after acquiring an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX opened at $153.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $153.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

