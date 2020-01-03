Park National Corp OH Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,088 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 84,124 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

