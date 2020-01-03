Park National Corp OH Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

NSC stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.88. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

