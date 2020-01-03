Park National Corp OH Has $721,000 Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.52.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $571.85 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $371.00 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

