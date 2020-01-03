Park National Corp OH Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,358,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,131,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $120.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $121.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

