Park National Corp OH Sells 1,190 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 16,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 61.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,074,000 after buying an additional 1,524,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 501.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after acquiring an additional 774,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 507.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 892,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

NYSE:ETN opened at $95.87 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

